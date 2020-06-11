Case against Durban man (23) accused of murdering 7 people postponed

Murder-accused Sibusiso Langa was arrested last week following investigations by the provincial crime unit.

DURBAN - The case against a 23-year-old old man arrested in connection with last month's massacre of seven men in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, has been postponed to 26 June 2020.

Sibusiso Langa appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Thursday morning in a bid to secure bail.

He will now spend two more weeks in the Westville Correctional Centre after the State opposed his bail application.

State prosecutor Sanelisiwe Gumede opposed Langa's bail bid after consulting senior members of the Special Investigating Unit within the police.

Gumede said investigations into the massacre were at a sensitive stage and releasing the suspect could negatively affect plans to arrest more people in connection with the crime.

Three weeks ago, seven victims - aged between 21 and 36 - were shot in the head at a local drug den.

The bodies of the victims were found by locals who had been woken up by the sound of gunshots emanating from a house in the area.

Once they made the grim, discovery they called the police.

