Cabinet defers decision to adjust level 3 lockdown rules to next week

In its latest meeting, Cabinet received an updated report from the national coronavirus command council on the recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has on Thursday deferred its decision on adjusting the level three lockdown regulations to next week.

Various sectors have submitted their recommendations on adjusting the level three regulations and the national joint operational and intelligence structure has deliberated on them.

But Cabinet said it would receive a full health assessment report from the ministerial health advisory committee on COVID-19 early next week on the enhanced risk-adjusted alert level three of the national lockdown.

And until then, Cabinet has decided to defer the approval of the recommendations.

However, Cabinet has appealed to South Africans to adhere to regulations as they stand including wearing masks in public, regular washing of hands, and social distancing

In a statement, Cabinet said it had also approved what it called the gender-based violence policy framework in post-school education and training.

It outlined a plan aimed at tackling gender violence at the country's tertiary education campuses.

It comes following the murders of at least two women in the country in recent days.

Tshegofatso Pule's body was discovered this week in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.

No arrests have been made for her killing at this stage.

In another femicide case, a man turned himself over to police in Strand in connection with the murder of a woman said to be his ex-girlfriend in the southern Cape.

