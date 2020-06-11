20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Belgium reopens cold case on possible link to Madeleine McCann suspect

Carola Titze, 16, was found dead with her body mutilated in July 1996 in a resort town on the Belgian coast.

A combination of images created on April 25, 2012 shows an undated handout picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann taken when she was three years-old (L) and a computer generated handout image released by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) on April 25, 2012 showing an age progression picture of how police believe Madeleine would look like today (R), aged 9. Picture: AFP.
A combination of images created on April 25, 2012 shows an undated handout picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann taken when she was three years-old (L) and a computer generated handout image released by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) on April 25, 2012 showing an age progression picture of how police believe Madeleine would look like today (R), aged 9. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Belgium reopened the investigation on Thursday into the 1996 murder of a German teenager because of a possible link with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.

Carola Titze, 16, was found dead with her body mutilated in July 1996 in a resort town on the Belgian coast.

The public prosecutor's office in Bruges "is indeed reopening the file relating to this murder," a spokesman told AFP, without further details.

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA