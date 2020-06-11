Belgium reopens cold case on possible link to Madeleine McCann suspect

Carola Titze, 16, was found dead with her body mutilated in July 1996 in a resort town on the Belgian coast.

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Belgium reopened the investigation on Thursday into the 1996 murder of a German teenager because of a possible link with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.

Carola Titze, 16, was found dead with her body mutilated in July 1996 in a resort town on the Belgian coast.

The public prosecutor's office in Bruges "is indeed reopening the file relating to this murder," a spokesman told AFP, without further details.