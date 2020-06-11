Art, satire or racism? Superbalist removes section after being questioned

The online retailer was called out for two racist lithographs on its website.

JOHANNESBURG – “So @Superbalist when do you remove this from your site?”

This was a question on social media platform Twitter from head of production at online shopping site Spree Rhoda Davids.

The art in question is two lithographs, titled B is for Black and W is for White depicting a black man and a white man.

The B is for Black shows a man with a dark black face and neck and big red lips. “Black. Adj. Opposite of white. Dirty. Messy.” reads part of the definition.

The W is for White shows a smiling, middle-aged man with a neutral colour face. “White. Adj. Colour of milk or fresh snow. Innocent. Unstained. Pure.”

Designed by comic artist Anton Kannemeyer, the B is for Black lithograph featured an early 1900s-style caricature of a black person synonymous with racism along with a derogatory definition that was allegedly sourced from Chambers & Oxford dictionaries.

According to a description on the Aspire Art website, where the items were on auction for between R30,000 and R50,000, these two prints are from a collection called the Alphabet of Democracy series.

This comes days after Superbalist apologised for its stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The online retailer apologised for initially telling staff that it had “no particular” stance on the matter as they “do not as a company comment on issues outside of [their] business”.

Superbalist has now taken down the art section from its site.