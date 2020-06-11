98 teachers in WC test positive for COVID-19, almost 1,800 children infected

This was revealed during a briefing hosted by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

CAPE TOWN – Ninety-eight teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Western Cape and at least 20 schools have had to be closed to be disinfected this week.



The province opened schools for grade 7s and matrics at the start of the month and other grades would be phased in during July and August.

While almost 100 teachers returning to their posts had contracted the coronavirus, almost 1,800 children were infected in the Western Cape.

However, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said cases had not spiked due to the reopening of schools.

“Of this number, 1,537 cases were reported before the schools were reopened,”

A Doctor at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Mignon Mcculloch, said children were less likely to transmit the coronavirus.

“Children seem to be less affected and transmit less than adults do when it comes to the coronavirus. So, looking at the available evidence at the moment, we are seeing that there are huge advantages in getting children back to school,” Mcculloch said.

The provincial Education Department had spent R280 million on hygiene supplies.

Pupils and teachers were given two masks each, while schools were equipped with digital thermometers, hand sanitiser, liquid soap, and cleaning supplies.

