19 pupils, teachers at Grey College quarantined after confirmed COVID-19 case

OFM is reporting the measure is being taken after a matric pupil tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Picture: 123rf.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen pupils and some teachers at Grey College in the Free State have reportedly been taken into quarantine at a designated facility in the province.

OFM is reporting the measure is being taken after a matric pupil tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

The Bloemfontein high school's hostel will now be decontaminated.

