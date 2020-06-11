19 pupils, teachers at Grey College quarantined after confirmed COVID-19 case
OFM is reporting the measure is being taken after a matric pupil tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen pupils and some teachers at Grey College in the Free State have reportedly been taken into quarantine at a designated facility in the province.
OFM is reporting the measure is being taken after a matric pupil tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.
The Bloemfontein high school's hostel will now be decontaminated.