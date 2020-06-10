Winde: We haven’t asked national govt to bring back ban on sale of alcohol

There was an almost immediate surge in trauma cases in the Western Cape province when the ban was lifted a little of a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday said he did not ask national government to consider bringing back the ban on the sale of alcohol under the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We haven’t said that we are going to use any of these blunt instruments to go back to the president and ask for a full lockdown. We will look at bringing up some of the campaigns we have run in the past and we will also look at messaging.”

The premier has pleaded with the public to be responsible: “If only people put in the same energy, they do into the panic buying and panic social media behaviour, they would be amazed. We really need to look at our own behaviour and our own individual responsibility.”

Government has brushed aside claims it's considering reimposing the ban following messages, which have been circulating on social media.

