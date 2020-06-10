Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return

New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July.

JOHANNESBURG - Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said watching New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend would be a welcome return for live rugby action.

The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on Saturday with a clash between the Highlanders and the Chiefs.

Australia also announced on Wednesday that their domestic Super Rugby competition would start on 3 July after an agreement was reached with the sport's main broadcaster.

The 5-team competition includes all 4 Australian Super Rugby sides and Western Force, with the tournament set to run over 12 consecutive weekends.

While a return to any kind of rugby action in South Africa looks to be months away, Van Rooyen told EWN Sport that he will be keeping a keen eye on the Australasian tournaments.

“I think for the first couple of weeks we will all be rugby fans again. Just seeing live rugby on the TV again, even though we are supposed to play against them, it will be great to see what they do and obviously have a look at how they play and what kind of changes they make,” he said.

In terms of his own squad, Van Rooyen said that players had been returning to the grounds both individually and in small groups for medical tests and screening during the course of the week.

The Johannesburg side had indicated that there were players that were being monitored on their recovery from injuries. Those players included Vincent Tshituka, Rhyno Herbst and Jaco Kriel and Van Rooyen said their progress had been good.

“Rhyno has had a shoulder injury and hasn’t been able to play with us at all so seeing him running at this stage is encouraging. Jaco was able to do the full testing battery and Vincent is on his way back and his ankle strength is looking amazing so we don’t have any long term injuries left and we should be without injuries in the next couple of weeks”, he said.

The Lions had won just one game in Super Rugby before the season was suspended and Van Rooyen said that the lockdown had given them time to reflect and plot a way forward.

“We had a large group that hadn’t played overseas before and barely played Super Rugby so for them to experience that with a relatively new coaching staff, there are a lot of learnings that you can take out of that and many things that we have discussed. Whenever it might be, we are ready and excited to start again,” he said.