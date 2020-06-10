Van Loggerenberg: I feel vindicated by court ruling on Sars rogue unit report

The report had found an illegal unit was established at the revenue service and was used to carry out rogue operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg on Tuesday said he felt vindicated by the High Court in Pretoria, which has set aside the report by the inspector general of intelligence on the so-called Sars rogue unit.

The report had found an illegal unit was established at the revenue service and was used to carry out rogue operations.

The report formed the basis of spying accusations against several officials, including Van Loggerenberg and former Sars Commissioner Pravin Gordhan.

Last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Gordhan violated the Constitution when he approved the establishment of the unit.

Van Loggerenberg called on law enforcement officers to investigate the people who claimed there was a rogue unit at Sars.

His lawyer Bernard Hotz said: “My client, in his court papers, lists the names of all the people involved with evidence with what these various people did at what various times throughout.”

He said there must be accountability: “And he is calling upon the authorities to say go and investigate. Don’t sit back, don’t allow this nonsense to be further propagated.”

Van Loggerenberg said no reliance could now be placed on the report by the inspector general of intelligence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.