UPDATE: Death toll in Jozini vehicle accident rises to 10

A truck allegedly crashed into several vehicles and passengers this afternoon.

At least 8 people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on 10 June 2020. Picture: Twitter @_arrivealive
7 hours ago

KWAZULU-NATAL - Emergency services say the death toll from a multiple vehicle accident at Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal has now risen to 10.

A truck allegedly crashed into several vehicles and passengers this afternoon.

EMS KZN spokesperson Robert McKenzie said dozens of critically injured patients had been treated.

“Medical services have treated 32 patients at the scene and many are in a critical condition.”

McKenzie said 9 vehicles and the truck were involved in the crash.

Several ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

KZN police say a charge of culpable homicide has been opened but the exact cause of the crash hasn’t been disclosed.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

