There’ll be no taxi fare hikes for Gauteng commuters on Monday - MEC Mamabolo

The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association this week announced it would hike fares by up to 172% to cover losses during the lockdown as discussions continued over a government relief fund.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Wednesday confirmed that there would be no taxi fare increases in the province next week.

The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) this week announced it would hike fares by up to 172% to cover losses during the lockdown as discussions continued over a government relief fund.

Commuters facing financial uncertainty were expected to be hard hit by the increase, which would have come into effect on 15 June.

Mamabolo said they met with the taxi industry and concluded that prices would not go up.

“There will be no taxi fare increase on that day. On 15 June, there shouldn’t be any taxi association in our province that will increase taxi fares,” he said.



WATCH: Cigarettes, alcohol & fake news: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 10 June AM

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.