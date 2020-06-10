Winde concerned at surge in WC hospital admissions linked to alcohol sales

This week the Western Cape Health Department said while liquor sales were banned under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, authorities noted a 70 to 75% reduction in admissions to hospital trauma units.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday said the spike in trauma cases at hospitals in the province linked to alcohol use was extremely concerning, but he said he would not go back to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request a full lockdown.

There has been an increase in admissions at provincial hospitals over the past week since the sale of alcohol was unbanned on 1 June.

This week the Western Cape Health Department said while liquor sales were banned under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, authorities noted a 70 to 75% reduction in admissions to hospital trauma units.

But in just seven days, admissions to trauma units increased by between 50 to 100%.

Winde said the increase in admissions was worrying as the healthcare system was already under pressure due to COVID-19. He said alcohol abuse was taking away hospital beds and care from people who needed them during the pandemic.

“When you or your loved one needs to be hospitalised because of this virus, and now suddenly a doctor has got to make another choice as to whether he’s going to give you a bed or someone who’s just come in because of an alcohol trauma case,” Winde said.

He added that there were discussions with Cabinet on the matter, and those talks would continue on Wednesday.

“We will look at being up some of the campaigns we’ve been running in past, and also look at messaging [around alcohol abuse],” he said.

Over the past few days, there were rumours that alcohol sales would be banned again. Winde said the Western Cape had not made any announcements to this effect.

