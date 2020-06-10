Tshegofatso Pule’s family call for mourners to adhere to lockdown rules

The body of the pregnant woman was found hanging from a tree in City Deep on Monday after she had been reported missing.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegofatso Pule's family on Tuesday said those who wanted to mourn her passing with them must do so in accordance with the lockdown regulations.

The body of the eight-months pregnant woman was found hanging from a tree in near Florida Lake in Roodepoort on Monday after she had been reported missing.

According to the 28-year-old's boyfriend, the last time he saw her, she was boarding a taxi last week.

The family said they were ready to lay her to rest this week.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake said: “We will be burying Tshegofatso on Thursday, which is on 11 June, if I am not mistaken. The formal procession will be here at home at 10:30 am.”

He said all of Pule’s friends must respect the lockdown regulations when preparing for her funeral.

“Let us adhere to the social distancing rules, let us adhere to the rules of 50 people.”

Katake said they would not be commenting on who may be responsible.

He said they were happy with the progress made in the investigation so far.

