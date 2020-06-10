Recreational fishing now reopened under level 3 - Creecy

Game reserves are also open but only for self-drive visits and there are limits to how many people can tag along.

CAPE TOWN – The Fisheries Department on Wednesday said it had decided to reopen recreational fishing under level three of the lockdown.

Game reserves are also open again but only for self-drive visits and there are limits to how many people can tag along.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy said you still could not cross provincial borders to visit game parks though.

You can go hiking and biking, however, not in large groups.

As with everything, you must adhere to guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.



But what about going fishing?

Creecy said recreational fishing was allowed under level three.

“There is a tremendous need for food household security at this point and that is why we have opened up recreational fishing.”

She added it was best the public check the websites of the country's public spaces to see if they were open.

“If there are any complexities with positive cases, pollution or anything like that, we would then put that information on our website.”

Meanwhile, the Milnerton Flea Market will finally reopen this weekend.

The market has been closed since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented.

The market's Bruce Tait said there were usually 250 vendors selling at the market.

“We’ve been helping them where we could because most of them were not getting no help from government. So, this means they are going to earn some money.”

Tait said strict protocols would be followed.

