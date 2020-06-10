Nzimande: Institutions responsible for ensuring students follow safety protocols

The minister gave an update on the state of readiness of universities and other institutions of higher learning where contact classes are set to resume under alert level three of the national lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said it was up to institutions to ensure that returning students follow the safety protocols set out to curb the spread of COVID-19 when they return to campus.

WATCH: 'Where we are not ready, we are not going to open' - Higher Education Minister

Only 33% of students are allowed to return to campus under level three.

Nzimande said all regulations and protocols in place were informed by the epidemiology of the respiratory coronavirus and may change without warning.

He urged institutions to do their best to protect the lives of student and staff as classes resume.

“The COVID-19 is not just a bodily infection, moving through your arteries or veins or whatever the case may be, but it also does affect the mental health of people.”

Priority has been given to final year students who are expected to graduate this year.

The minister said residences may also reopen but under strict regulations.

