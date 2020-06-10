Gauteng's Maile outlines plans to address municipal debt amid COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to many citizens being unable to pay for municipal services.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Wednesday announced steps to be taken to address municipal revenue losses while the country battles COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to many citizens being unable to pay for municipal services.

Municipalities across Gauteng were battling to collect money since government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They were forced to shift resources from non-urgent programmes to ensure that the provision of essential services continued to communities.

Maile, speaking during an online media briefing, said various measures were being taken to assist municipalities.

“The municipal financial year ends in June and additional reprioritisations are currently in process. The Division of Revenue Bill must be enacted, which is expected to happen by the end of June,” he said.

National government availed R20 billion to assist municipalities in distress.

The most affected municipalities included the City of Johannesburg, which lost R1.5 billion, followed by the City of Tshwane with R1.2 billion, and the City of Ekurhuleni which lost over R800 million due to uncollected revenue from ratepayers.

