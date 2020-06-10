Levels at 11 of 14 dams in Integrated Vaal River System declined this week

The Water and Sanitation Department is calling on customers to save as much water as possible.

JOHANNESBURG - Levels at eleven of the 14 dams within the Integrated Vaal River System have declined this week, with the critical Vaal Dam hitting a three-year low amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said the system was at 66.1% capacity compared to 73% this time last year.

