KZN task team set up to probe vandalism at schools

Infrastructure at over 400 schools in KZN has been destroyed since the beginning of the national lockdown.

DURBAN - Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday said they had established a task team to probe vandalism at schools in the province.

Infrastructure at over 400 schools in KZN has been destroyed since the beginning of the national lockdown.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu believes the attacks on schools were led by those who wanted tenders to repair and provide security services at public facilities.

KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said suspicions by Mshengu that vandalism at schools was coordinated by those with economic interests were valid.

“We are also of the view that people want to force the government to do what they want, which is not in the hands of the MEC. Tenders are out of the MEC’s scope,” he said.

Ntuli said a team comprising various departmental representatives was investigating the incidents.

“We have put a team together from the National Prosecuting Authority, the SAPS, the Department of Community Safety, and some officials from the Department of Education to investigate these cases,” he said.

Authorities called on members of the public with information to contact the police.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.