JMPD 'probing' five police involved in Khosa’s death following Ipid report

The family has called an army inquiry that cleared four soldiers who assaulted Khosa a "sham", and the officers' presence is yet to be dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday said it was aware of a report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recommending that five JMPD officers be disciplined for their involvement in the killing of Collins Khosa.

Ipid said it finalised its investigation and sent the report to the JMPD, which also recommended disciplinary steps be taken against two police officers.

Khosa died following an altercation with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members during lockdown operations in April.

An army inquiry has cleared the four soldiers who assaulted Khosa, and instead accused him and his brother in law of provoking them. This outcome came after a High Court ruling said soldiers implicated in the matter violated Khosa's rights, and referred the matter to the SANDF.

While Khosa’s family waited for justice, the JMPD was still investigating five of its officers who were present when Khosa was confronted by SANDF members outside his home.

His family said he died after the SANDF members hit him with a machine gun and hit him against a metal gate.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The JMPD is aware of a statement made by Ipid concerning the JMPD officers who were at the scene in Alexandra. The JMPD internal affairs unit is currently investigating these officers concerned.”

Minnaar said the JMPD is conducting an internal investigation into the officer’s alleged involvement.

Khosa’s family lawyer Wikus Steyl described the SANDF's handling of the matter as a sham.

