It's frustrating testing positive again - 702's Litha on his COVID-19 journey

JOHANNESBURG - A month ago, 702 breakfast show senior producer Litha Mpondwana tested positive for coronavirus.

Even though he has had mild symptoms, he shared with Bongani Bingwa what it has been like contracting the virus and being in isolation.

He said all he is waiting for is to get the virus out of his body and get the clearance to get back to work.

"I am on day 30 with the virus but I haven't had serious symptoms and in the first 14 days of quarantine I managed the virus well. When I went to test for the third time last week, the symptoms came back the morning of the test."

Mpondwana said when the virus felt like it was gone, it suddenly comes back and it is very stubborn in that regard.

"It's been frustrating as I am not someone who likes to stay indoors, I like to keep myself busy and for the past 30 days, I have had to take a step back and focus on recovering. It's been frustrating testing positive for the virus again even though I don't feel sick."

