Group requests urgent hearing of govt bid to appeal lockdown ruling

JOHANNESBURG - The Liberty Fighters Network on Tuesday said it had requested an urgent court hearing after government applied for leave to appeal a ruling declaring some lockdown regulations invalid.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of the network and ordered government to amend and republish lockdown regulations that infringed on citizens constitutional rights.

Government believes a different court will come to another conclusion.

Liberty Fighters Network president Reyno de Beer said Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, on behalf of government, had now lodged her formal application to appeal last week's ruling.

De Beer said his organisation had already filed heads of argument and wanted the matter to be heard in court on an urgent basis.

South Africans have been complaining about some regulations, which are seen as unreasonable.

One such example is that relatives are not allowed to visit a gravely ill family member but once that person dies, they're allowed to gather with 49 others at the funeral.

The network believes it has a strong case and that another court will side with the initial ruling.

