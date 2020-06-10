Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

Minister in the Presidency for Women Youth and Persons with Disability Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was shocked by the brutal killing of 28-year-old Pule.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has on Tuesday condemned what it called the ongoing killing of innocent and defenceless women.

This comes after the body of a pregnant woman was found near Florida Lake in Roodepoort.

Tshogofatso Pule's body was found hanging on Monday with several stab wounds. She was eight months pregnant.

Minister in the Presidency for Women Youth and Persons with Disability Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was shocked by the 28-year-old's killing.

Her spokesperson, Shalen Gajadahr, said: “Minister Nkoana-Mashabane further calls for swift action on the part of the South African Police Service to ensure the perpetrators are arrested."

Police are appealing to anyone with information on Pule’s murder to come forward.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “The motive of the incident remains unknown at the moment but police are calling for anyone who might have information to come forward.”

Pule’s was last seen entering a taxi hailed by her boyfriend at the West Lake complex in Florida last week Thursday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.