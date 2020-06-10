Fritz: We will continue to ensure liquor licence holders adhere to regulations

The Western Cape Community Safety MEC said 65 liquor licence holders had been investigated for contravening lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said his department would continue to work around the clock to ensure liquor licence holders operated within the prescribed guidelines.

He said 65 liquor licence holders had been investigated for contravening lockdown regulations.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority conducted these investigations between 23 March and 5 June.

Fritz said since level three came into effect on 1 June, inspectors were widely deployed to monitor areas where non-compliance was most prevalent.

He said while the majority of the liquor outlets complied with prescribed health protocols, including the use of thermometers and hand sanitisers, three premises were found to be non-compliant.

Officials found one of the outlets sold 48 crates of beer to an individual who allegedly owned an unlicenced outlet.

Fritz said owners of non-compliant licenced premises may face a fine of up to R115,000 or have their licences revoked, subject to an investigation.

Following the 65 investigations, the Western Cape Liquor Authority has so far suspended 32 licences.

Fritz said he was extremely concerned that as the healthcare system was already under pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province had seen an increase in the number of alcohol-related trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol under level three lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.