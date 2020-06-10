20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

Roger Federer. Picture: @MutuaMadridOpen/Twitter
Roger Federer. Picture: @MutuaMadridOpen/Twitter
2 hours ago

MUMBAI - Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA