Eusa loses court bid to halt reopening of schools

JOHANNESBURG - The Educators' Union of South Africa (Eusa) on Wednesday lost its court bid in the High Court in Pretoria to overturn the decision to reopen schools across the country.

Eusa, which represents 27,000 teachers nationally, wanted the High Court to reverse the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) decision to resume with the 2020 academic year.

On Monday, pupils in grades 7 and 12 returned to schools after more than two months.

The union argued that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was risking the lives of thousands of pupils and educators.

Eusa president Scelo Bhengu said they took the legal action because the department’s plan for reopening schools was vague.

“We want a clear plan of the Department of Basic Education as to how they are going to protect learners and teachers from contracting COVID-19. At the moment, the department has no clear plan whatsoever,” Bhengu said.

At least 38 schools in Gauteng reported COVID-19 cases, while the Western Cape recorded 55 infections at schools in the province.

DBE WELCOMES COURT RULING

Meanwhile, the DBE said the delayed reopening of schools would have caused irreparable harm to the remaining school programme and the financial sustainability of many schools.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga welcomed the High Court ruling. He said that this was the fourth case brought against the DBE seeking to overturn the reopening of schools.

“We are relieved that the court made this type of ruling and we hope that it will serve as a deterrent to those people who are thinking of filing such applications,” Mhlanga said.

“We can now proceed and prepare for the second phase of the return of learners because this matter is now out of the way, and we know there is another one [court case] that is also ongoing, and we hope that the judgment will also be on our side,” he added.

