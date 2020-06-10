Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

A truck slammed into about ten cars, leaving at least 10 people dead and 32 others injured.

DURBAN - A truck driver involved in this afternoon’s crash in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal in which ten people were killed has now been detained by police.

Officials say he is being tested to see whether he was under the influence of alcohol and a case of culpable homicide has been opened.



The truck slammed into a number of cars, leaving 32 people injured – some critically.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

MEC Bheki Ntuli has lashed out at the driver of the truck which slammed into nine other vehicles.

Ntuli asked the police and the Road Traffic Management Corporation to fast-track an investigation into the matter.

Ntuli has strongly condemned drinking and driving, saying it killed many breadwinners, which also has a negative effect on the economy.

EMS’ Robert McKenzie says nine other vehicles were affected in the incident. A case of culpable homicide has been opened. The truck driver has been detained by police. KZN Comm. Safety & Transport MEC Bheki has asked for the investigations to be fast-tracked. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/zxBKipvOuR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2020

