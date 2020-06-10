CT’s makeshift Hospital of Hope discharges its first COVID-19 patient

The facility at the CTICC is one of several temporary sites established to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic once the province reached peak infection levels.

CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus field hospital set up at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) discharged its first patient on Wednesday.

The facility named the Hospital of Hope is one of several temporary sites established to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic once the province reached peak infection levels.

The head of the Western Cape Health Department, Dr Keith Cloete, on Wednesday addressed the provincial legislature.

“This morning we had 16 patients and the first person has already been successfully discharged from the CTICC. Over the next three to four weeks, it will move up to 862 beds, which will make a big difference in terms of the pressure on other hospitals,” Cloete said.

Cloete said there were also plans to construct another field hospital at the CTICC.

“We are busy with the plans and negotiations so that we can start with the construction to bring the 800 beds, that will take us to 2,000 beds that we require,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.