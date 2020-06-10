CT International Airport ready to welcome businesses travellers – MEC Maynier

Under lockdown level 3, limited domestic air travel for business purposes is allowed. There is, however, a restriction on the number of flights per day.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Wednesday said it was confident the necessary safety protocols were in place at the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

Under lockdown level 3, limited domestic air travel for business purposes is allowed. There is, however, a restriction on the number of flights per day.

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, visited the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday to evaluate the measures taken by airport management to reopen the airport and ensure the safety of those working at the airport, including the business professionals travelling on the flights that resumed this week.

All travellers were temperature checked and were required to wear a mask.

Maynier thanked CTIA management for their efforts to ensure operational readiness.

“It is great to know that CTIA is ready to welcome businesses travellers to Cape Town and the Western Cape. For now, and perhaps for some time, flight travel will be different from what we’ve become accustomed to as we implement safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the MEC said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic will have a severe impact on businesses and jobs, and so it is critical that where we can continue to open the economy safely, even in a limited way, everyone sticks to the rules so that we can save businesses and save jobs in the Western Cape,” he added.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.