Cele ‘concerned’ with spike in murder rate under level 3 lockdown

On the first day of this month, government relaxed some of the regulations, allowing people to buy alcohol and scrapping the night-time curfew.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said he was concerned about the murder rate, which had spiked during level three of the lockdown.

Cele said the sale of alcohol was largely to blame for the upward trend in crime.

“When 1 June happened and alcohol was resold, we reached 59 murders in the Republic of South Africa, something that has not happened since the start of the lockdown period.”

On Sunday night, six people were gunned down in Soweto.

It’s understood three men opened fire on the group with handguns and rifles in a shack near the Jabulani Hostel.

Cele also said around 300 police officers had so far been arrested for stealing alcohol and cigarettes that were confiscated from the public under lockdown.

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association is in the High Court in Pretoria again on Wednesday morning to argue that cigarette sales re-open under level three lockdown.

Cele said officers were supposed to take the confiscated items to the police's storerooms but some of the contraband never made it there.

“Sometimes, there was some over-enthusiasm in terms of dealing with the communities where they thought it would be easier, but it got harder as if they were dealing with criminals.”

