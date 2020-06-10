Case against Ballito mother accused of killing daughter (6) postponed

Fungai Nyamadzawo faces charges of perjury, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and premeditated murder.

DURBAN - The case against a Ballito mother accused of killing her daughter has been postponed to next Wednesday.

Fungai Nyamadzawo (42) faces charges of perjury, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and premeditated murder.

Her 6-year-old daughter, Alexia, was found dead in a sugarcane field last Tuesday.

She had previously reported that Alexia was snatched from the back of her vehicle when she was driving with her two children.

The Zimbabwean national was arrested last Tuesday after her daughter's body was found.

At her last court appearance, the State revealed that it intended to prove that the murder of the grade 1 pupil was premeditated.

Nyamadzawo briefly appeared in the Umhlali Magistrates Court on Wednesday where it emerged that she may suffer from some form of mental illness.

The State said it was in possession of a sworn affidavit and four medical reports suggesting that Nyamadzawo suffered from mental illness and requested today's postponement to investigate further.

Her lawyer Rakesh Maharaj said his client was not feeling well.

“The accused is very emotional at this point. It’s challenging to get instructions from her in the sense that she’s emotional and will be kept at the KwaDukuza police cells.”

The State said it was opposed to bail and would proceed with the matter once it was satisfied with details on her mental health.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.