Go

ArcelorMittal SA fined R3.6m for excessive hydrogen sulphide emissions

ArcelorMittal SA's Vereeniging plant. Picture: www.arcelormittalsa.com
ArcelorMittal SA's Vereeniging plant. Picture: www.arcelormittalsa.com
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of R3.6 million relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulphide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016.

In a statement, the company said it acknowledged that emissions at its Vanderbijlpark plant exceeded permissible levels.

It said steps were taken in the hope of addressing the problem, but they failed to adequately resolve it.

