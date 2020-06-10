ANC in Ekurhuleni ‘disappointed’ EMPD officer who attacked woman still on duty

A week has passed since the assault in which the officer allegedly slapped and punched a woman in the face after she had asked him to wear a mask.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday said it was disappointed that an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer who attacked a motorist had not yet been suspended.

A week has passed since the assault, in which the officer allegedly slapped and punched a woman in the face after she had asked him to wear a mask.

The video showing the aftermath of the attack has been widely shared on social media.

ANC chief whip in the metro Jongizizwe Dlabathi said no action had been taken against the officer and he said his office would find out why.

“We continue to discourage any form of abuse of a woman, especially by our police officers. Of course, we are worried that the officer continues to be in service following such an incident but this is a matter we will take up with the institution."

With police brutality under scrutiny across the country, Dlabathi said the officer's conduct should not be seen as a reflection of the EMPD overall.

“Out of a large number of police officers, one officer can spoil the confidence of the entire office they are upholding. So, we agree with the fact that a retraining of some of them is needed to reconscientise the officers with the code of conduct and how they should deal with difficult situations.”