8 people killed in Jozini vehicle accident

A truck allegedly crashed into several vehicles and passengers this afternoon.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Eight people have died after a multi-vehicle incident in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

EMS KZN spokesperson Robert McKenzie said dozens of critically injured patients had been treated.

“Medical services have treated 32 patients at the scene and many are in a critical condition.”

McKenzie said 10 vehicles had been affected.

The police are investigating the cause of the incident.

