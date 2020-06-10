20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

8 people killed in Jozini vehicle accident

A truck allegedly crashed into several vehicles and passengers this afternoon.

At least 8 people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on 10 June 2020. Picture: Twitter @_arrivealive
At least 8 people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on 10 June 2020. Picture: Twitter @_arrivealive
21 minutes ago

KWAZULU-NATAL - Eight people have died after a multi-vehicle incident in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A truck allegedly crashed into several vehicles and passengers this afternoon.

EMS KZN spokesperson Robert McKenzie said dozens of critically injured patients had been treated.

“Medical services have treated 32 patients at the scene and many are in a critical condition.”

McKenzie said 10 vehicles had been affected.

The police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA