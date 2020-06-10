49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

Twenty-four patients and 25 staff members have tested positive so far.

CAPE TOWN - At least 49 staff and patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital.

The Western Cape health department says 24 patients appear to have been infected on Friday. Twenty-five staff members then contracted the virus on Monday.

Employees have been instructed to self-isolate, while the infected patients are being kept in a isolation ward.

The department's Monique Johnstone told Eyewitness News on Tuesday officials were tracing as many contacts as they could.

Screening is also still under way.

Johnstone siad health and safety measures were put in place to prevent further infections.

"These are the personal protective equipment as per the various protocols, clearing of staff and patients, training, support - for example special leave in some cases where staff have been infected with COVID-19," she said.

The facility is also being decontaminated.