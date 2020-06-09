West Rand high school shuts after positive COVID-19 case confirmed

While it's still unclear whether the virus was contracted by a pupil or a teacher, the school said that it would alert parents through an SMS on when lessons would resume.

JOHANNESBURG - A high school in the West Rand has been forced to close after confirming a positive case of COVID-19.

Pupils at Mandisa Shiceka High School have been asked to stay at home until further notice by the school management.

The West Cand has become a new COVID-19 hotspot in Gauteng, with infections in the mining industry on the rise.

