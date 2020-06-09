Van Loggerenberg welcomes order setting aside 'Sars rogue unit' report

Former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg's lawyer Bernard Hotz said that the Minister of State Security and the current inspector-general agreed that the report must be set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg has welcomed the Pretoria High Court’s order setting aside the Inspector-General of Intelligence report into the so-called Sars rogue unit.

The report had found that an illegal unit was established at the revenue service and was used to carry out rogue operations.

It was used to accuse a number of officials of spying, including Van Loggerenberg and former Sars Commissioner Pravin Gordhan.

Last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gordhan had violated the Constitution when he approved the establishment of the unit, saying that only the president had the constitutional mandate to form such a covert unit.

It is alleged that the Public Protector allegedly partly relied on the inspector-general’s report for her findings.

Van Loggerenberg's lawyer Bernard Hotz said that the Minister of State Security and the current inspector-general agreed that the report must be set aside.

"What happened is that the judge merely was presented with this order which was agreed upon by the parties and the judge made it an order of court. So there was no actual court hearing, there as no argument at court."

