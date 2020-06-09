Some health workers move out to protect their families from COVID-19

At least 17 health workers in the Western Cape have died after contracting the coronavirus and 608 others have tested positive.

CAPE TOWN - Health workers are doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe in the fight against COVID-19.

At least 17 health workers in the Western Cape have died after contracting the coronavirus and 608 others have tested positive.

More than 65% of South Africa’s COVID-19 burden is concentrated in the Western Cape.

With the peak of the pandemic yet to come, medical staff are bracing for what lies ahead.

One of them is doctor Savanah Smith, an emergency medical doctor at a state hospital in Cape Town: “I never thought that I’d actually be the one working during a pandemic…it’s been a very interesting time for us, we’re all learning as we go along. There are lots of fears and anxiety surrounding it, not only for ourselves, but also for loved ones that we have to come home to.”

Smith said she now followed a strict routine when arriving home after work.

“When I come home in the evening or sometimes early hours of the morning, I remove my shoes and scrubs at the door. I sanitise my cell phone and my watch and get straight into the shower and my clothing is in the washing machine and I know many of my colleagues who have moved out of the house to keep their families safer during this time.”

Smith said having a good support structure at home and work got health workers through this challenging time.

The Western Cape Health Department said 1,092 health workers who contracted the virus, had now recovered.