SAPS deployed at 2 different taxi ranks in WC where gun violence flared up

Shootings were reported at the Mbekweni taxi rank in Paarl and at the Bellville taxi rank on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have on Tuesday been deployed to two Western Cape taxi ranks where gun violence has suddenly flared up.

Shootings were reported at the Mbekweni taxi rank in Paarl and at the Bellville taxi rank on Monday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers there were on high alert.

Police said a commuter was killed and a taxi driver was wounded when gunmen opened fire at the taxi rank in Mbekweni.

At the same time in Bellville, a 60-year-old man was shot dead.

Officers have arrested eight suspects in connection with the separate shootings in both areas.

Five of them, implicated in the Mbekweni shooting, are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela last month gazetted plans to declare Delft a high-risk area in respect of ongoing deadly taxi violence, which may result in the closure of taxi ranks and routes in that community.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.