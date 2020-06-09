20°C / 22°C
Police hunt suspect after pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from tree

Police said that Pule was last seen at West Lake Complex in Florida, where her boyfriend lives.

Tshegofatso Pule (28) was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. Picture: Facebook
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a massive manhunt after the body of a pregnant woman was found in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree on Monday.

The 28-year-old also had stab wounds.

Police said that Pule was last seen at West Lake Complex in Florida, where her boyfriend lives.

CCTV footage shows him accompanying Pule to a car which she leaves in.

The police’s Kay Makhubela: "Police are investigating a case of murder of a pregnant 28-year-old woman who was found hanged in Durban Deep in an open veld."

Police expect to make an arrest soon.

