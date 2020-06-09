National Assembly to set up special committee to find new AG

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s seven-year term expires at the end of November and is non-renewable.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has agreed to set up a special committee to find a replacement for Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

Makwetu’s seven-year term expires at the end of November and is non-renewable.

Parliament is keen to get the process of finding his successor under way as soon as possible.

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina said that all parties would be represented on the ad hoc committee to be tasked with finding a new Auditor-General. It must report back to the National Assembly by 31 August.

"The committee to nominate a person in terms of Section 193 of the Constitution for appointment as Auditor-General, that committee must consist of 11 members of the National Assembly and the breakdown is as follows: ANC 6, DA 2, EFF 1 and other parties, 2."

