Meghan Cremer murder case postponed as court member contracts COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - The case against three men implicated in the murder of Meghan Cremer has been postponed to next week for the accused to appear in court.

Shiraaz Jaftha, Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels did not appear in court on Tuesday because the Athlone Magistrates Court has been closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a postponement date was arranged outside court by legal representatives.

The accused were apprehended after the 30-year-old woman's body was discovered at a Philippi sand mine in August last year.

The avid horse rider was found with her hands bound and had a restraint around her neck. She was last seen alive earlier that month when she left her home on a Philippi farm.