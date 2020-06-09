Mbalula: Killing of 2 Durban Metro Police cops a loss for SA

The two were shot dead on their way to work on Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the killing of two Durban metro police ofiicers was a loss for the entire country.

The two were shot dead on their way to work on Tuesday morning.

A vehicle carrying 24-year-old Ndumiso Thusi and 36-year-old Lindokuhle Madonsela was ambushed by assailants in Hammarsdale, west of Durban.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities have launched an investigation, saying that an attack on law enforcement officers was an attack on the state.

Minister Mbalula has given his condolences.

His spokesperson Ayanada-Allie Paine: "Traffic police are our heroes and are civil servants who protect us on a daily basis - they ensure that we arrive safely at our places of work and that we go back home to our loved ones - and it is quite devastating that these two traffic wardens will never be able to return home to their loved ones ever again."

There are now five metro police officers who have been killed in eThekwini since May last year.

In February, a metro police officer was shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

In May last year, two metro police officers were killed while guarding the house of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.