Mashaba wants Mkhwebane to pay his legal fees when he takes report on review

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to foot the bill for his legal fees when he takes her leaked draft report on review.

The preliminary report shows Mashaba was found guilty of contravening supply chain management policies, had a conflict of interest and made irregular appointments.

The Public Protector cites the irregular appointment of former Joburg Metro Police Chief David Tembe, the wrongful extension of a KPMG contract and the irregular funding of an NGO with links to Mashaba’s wife.

Mashaba, who now heads the People’s Dialogue set to launch as a political party in August, said he would not rest until he found out who leaked the Public Protector’s preliminary report.

He said the findings were flawed and if they remained in the final report, he would go to court.

“I will take them on review and I want to tell the people of South Africa that the Public Protector is really costing me money to get the best lawyers to be able to defend myself on matters that have already been attended to.”

Mashaba believes there are people who are trying to sabotage him and he has opened a criminal case over the leak.

The Public Protector intends doing the same.



The leak came as Mashaba released his book titled _The Accidental Mayor: Revealing The Alleged Corruption Under The ANC Government In The City. _