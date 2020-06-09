Lesufi: We will not oppose Mpianzi family’s R10m compensation bid

Lawyers representing the family of the grade 8 Parktown Boys pupil have confirmed they sent a letter of demand to the department but had not yet received a response.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said his department would not oppose a bid by Enock Mpianzi's family to secure R10 million in compensation for his death.

Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River while on a school camp in the North West earlier this year.

It’s been six months since the 13-year-old died at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in Brits after being swept away on a makeshift raft built by children.

There have been several probes into his death including a police investigation, which was finalised and handed to the justice department to decide on a way forward.

The Gauteng Department of Education instituted its own investigation, which found negligence on the part of the school principal, teachers, camp facilitators and the school governing body.

Lesufi said they would meet with the Mpianzi family’s lawyers to find an amicable solution.

“We have allowed our legal team to continue to engage with the legal team representing the family so that we use previous court cases that have ruled on matters of this nature as a barometer to determine the appropriate amount.”

Mpianzi family's legal representatives said they were open to talks with the department.

Family lawyer Ian Levitt said they acknowledged Lesufi’s intention to meet with them: “The MEC and his attorneys are very welcomed to contact us at any time. However, we won’t wait for any engagement with the MEC or the minister (of basic education). The law must take its cause.”

Meanwhile, Parktown Boy’s High school principal Malcolm Williams is back at work pending a final report into his disciplinary hearing as well as the outcome of a criminal case.

