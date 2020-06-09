Ipid concludes probe into Collins Khosa’s death

Collins Khosa died following an altercation with members of the SANDF during lockdown operations on Good Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has finalised its report into the inquiry of Collins Khosa, the Alexandra man who died at the hands of law enforcement officials.

News24 on Tuesday reported that Ipid had recommended that disciplinary steps be taken against five Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers and two police officers for their involvement.

However, this was not confirmed by the investigative directorate.

Four soldiers were absolved by an SANDF internal inquiry after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that they should be suspended.

Four soldiers were absolved by an SANDF internal inquiry after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that they should be suspended.

The Ipid’s spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the recommendations were sent to the JMPD.

“The JMPD has acknowledged receipt of this report and is yet to provide feedback to the Ipid with regards to its final decision on this matter,” Cola said.

