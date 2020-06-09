Mayor Makhubo to continue working while in isolation

It’s understood the employee tested positive following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Tuesday said he would continue to carry out his duties while he isolated at home as a precautionary measure after a staff member at his private office tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said staffers who were in close contact with the employee would also work from isolated sites and were expected to get tested.

“The mayor has tested previously and has received results that are negative, but as a precautionary measure, he has taken a further test today and will be in office until those particular results return.”

