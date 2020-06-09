Family of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule deeply hurt by her murder

Police said that the 28-year-old’s body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tshegofatso Pule said that it was deeply hurt by the details of her death and they did not want to relive the horrific scene of where she was discovered.

She was eight months pregnant.

A delegation from the provincial government, including acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, held a lengthy meeting with the family of Tshegofatso Pule.

Her uncle, Tumisang Katake, said that the family was deeply hurt.

"I don't want to get into the details of how horrific the scene was. It hurts as a family and we do not want to relive those moments, we just want to put this behind us."

But he said that they had been briefed by the police on the investigation.

"We are satisfied with the process and the investigation that has unfolded so far."

Pule was apparently last seen by her boyfriend who claimed to have put her in a taxi at the weekend.

Katake said that the family could not give any more details about the death as it was under investigation.

