eThekwini mayor orders investigation into Durban CBD building collapse

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has ordered an investigation by city officials into the collapse of an over-hanging veranda in one of the buildings in the Durban CBD.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday morning, claimed the life of one person and left 15 others injured.

Seven people were taken to hospital.

Eight people who were injured after an over-hanging veranda in the Durban CBD collapsed were stabilised on the scene and didn't require hospitalisation.

eThekwini Mayor Kaunda said that the incident took place while the city was running a campaign to encourage property owners to abide with by-laws and renovate derelict buildings.

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa: "We are hopeful that the investigation will be able to establish what the cause was of this incident. We would also like to convey our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those who were injured a speedy recovery."

Kaunda has promised to ensure that buildings within the CBD were structurally safe to avoid more fatalities.

