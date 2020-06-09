Cele condemns murder of 6 people at Jabulani Hostel

One person was hospitalised after he was wounded in the attack on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday condemned the killing of six people at the Jabulani Hostel in Soweto.

One person was hospitalised after he was wounded in the attack on Monday night. It is understood three men opened fire on the group with handguns and rifles in a shack near the hostel.

Cele visited the crime scene earlier on Tuesday where he vowed that those responsible for the killing would be found and arrested.

“It looks like this thing was planned as these people come from the same area. We will be investigating the crime,” he said.

