BRRace yourselves: Heavy rain, strong winds to start hitting parts of SA

Temperatures in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape are expected to drop significantly over the next 24 hours with heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and possible snowfall.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service said Gauteng residents should prepare for cold weather conditions later on this week.

A cold front accompanied by severe frost is expected to hit the province on Friday.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the wet and windy conditions would reach Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga by the end of the week.

“We are expecting a cold front, which is approaching the country. The Gauteng province can only expect cold and frosty conditions in the morning and over the weekend it will start to pick up, although we won’t feel much of a difference. But temperatures will increase by 1 °C or 2 °C.”

